Driver taken to hospital after crash on A1 at Colsterworth

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:15, 10 June 2024
 | Updated: 12:04, 10 June 2024

A driver has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash on the A1.

A call was made to Lincolnshire Police this morning (Monday, June 10) reporting a single-vehicle crash on the A1 southbound at Colsterworth.

The road was partially blocked which caused a four-mile tailback.

An accident is causing delays
The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson.

‘Major upgrade is the only solution to failing A1’

Vehicle recovery should be underway soon.



