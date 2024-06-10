A driver has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash on the A1.

A call was made to Lincolnshire Police this morning (Monday, June 10) reporting a single-vehicle crash on the A1 southbound at Colsterworth.

The road was partially blocked which caused a four-mile tailback.

An accident is causing delays

The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson.

Vehicle recovery should be underway soon.








