Drivers are facing delays on the A1 northbound.

The cause of the delay this morning (Friday, November 29) has not yet been declared by emergency services, but the AA is reporting slow-moving traffic.

This was between the A43 Kettering Road junction and the A6121 Tinwell Road but has now crept north, to Tickencote

The A1 at Wansford has a flood warning in place on Google Maps

More details on this as they are received.

A severe flood warning at Wansford, where the A1 crosses the River Nene, is also being flagged by Google Maps.

Traffic is moving normally in this area this morning.