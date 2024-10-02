A sponsored walk has raised thousands of pounds to fund a Disney trip for a youngster with leukaemia - including an astonishing £1,000 donation from a stranger.

Freddie Betts, 10, from Stamford, is undergoing chemotherapy and is currently in Peterborough City Hospital after becoming ill with jaundice.

But he has given his ‘thumbs up’ to Spalding walkers John Palmer, his step-grandad, along with Stuart Briers and James Mayes who have completed their 75 miles fundraising challenge .

The brave lad, after his treatment finishes next year, will hopefully be able to go to Walt Disney World in Florida with mum Leanne Hill since a total of £6,365 has been raised on JustGiving - including a huge £1,000 from a mystery donor named only as ‘Jon D’.

Stuart said: “We've all asked around and don't have a clue who it is.

“I think it's John Doe as in someone who wants to remain anonymous.

“It is very mysterious but they are an absolutely amazing person.”

A message on the fundraising page from Jon D reads: “My wife, daughter (7) and I were lucky enough to go to Disneyland Paris in Feb.

“We’ve not had to contend with what Freddie has been going through - what a brave lad and I’m sure he’d love it x”

The trio of walkers who are colleagues at Morrisons in Spalding walked from Market Harborough to Fosdyke on a three-day challenge travelling 20 miles or more a day and were welcomed at The Ship Inn - although Freddie was too ill to go along and greet them.

Freddie’s mum Leanne, an oncology nurse who has taken time off work to look after her son, is equally as amazed at the generosity to fund the trip - with many donations from strangers.

She said: “The anonymous donor is amazing.

“Freddie is not very well at the moment and he is being treated for an infection and jaundice.

“We just want him to get better.”

Freddie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in October last year after experiencing chest pains, sickness and high temperatures and once again he has experienced these symptoms which has resulted in a hospital stay.

Leanne said: “Me and Freddie would have liked to watch them finish the walk but his temperature was high and he was feeling sick and lethargic.

“The trip would be something to look forward to after two years of chemo.

“We want to say thank you for all their hard work training for the walk and promoting it.”

A £500 donation from the Spalding and District Lions Club kickstarted the fundraising campaign for the magical trip for Freddie and Leanne which was originally for Disneyland in Paris. Now the amount raised means they are looking at going on a trip of a lifetime across the pond.

Vice president Julie Grant said: “We are thrilled that so many people have generously donated.

“The hope was that donations would get Freddie to Disneyland in Paris, so to realise that dream in America instead is absolutely fantastic.

“We would like to say well done to John, James and Stuart for completing the walk, which will in turn give Freddie an adventure he deserves.”

The gruelling trek saw the walkers experience bleeding feet, blackened toes, blisters and rain but dogged determination won through.

Freddie’s step-grandad John, who lives in Market Deeping, said: “I am over the moon.

“It is amazing really.

“The trip would mean a lot to him.”

Visit here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Freddie-To-Paris for further information if you would like to donate.

