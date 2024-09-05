A well-heeled trade stand at the Burghley Horse Trials has been the focus of licensing officials - for apparently giving away free alcohol.

Officers on patrol in high-visibility jackets were seen chatting with staff at the Dubarry of Ireland stall this morning (Thursday, September 5).

It is understood the intervention related to a drinks giveaway for customers making certain purchases at the stall, although it is unclear whether any actual breach of the trading licence has been made.

Officials in high-vis tops at the Dubarry of Ireland stand. Photo: Victoria Fear

A spokesperson for Burghley Horse Trials said they do have plenty of security and licensing staff on patrol at the event to ensure everything is in order, but added that she had not been made aware of any issue this morning.

Zara Tindall, who is competing on her horse Class Act, arrived at Burghley on a bike yesterday.

