A team has rallied to care for trees which were planted to stop vehicles damaging grass verges.

Thirty-seven trees were planted in Sutherland Way, Stamford earlier this year, following complaints from residents that vehicles were churning up mud and grass by parking on the verges.

Despite the saplings being accompanied by signs asking residents to water them, several of them appear to be suffering from a lack of water, and are being choked by grass and weeds.

The trees in Sutherland Way, Stamford are in need of some care

Lincolnshire county councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind), who arranged and helped with the planting, was contacted about the state of the trees.

Richard Littlewood and Coun Richard Cleaver planting the trees earlier this year

A number of councillors and members of Stamford in Bloom have been out to water the trees in a bid to revive them.