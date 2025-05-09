A cubs group was surprised by an inspirational 100-year-old veteran on VE Day.

Market Deeping Cubs was among the youth groups to sign up for the VE Mail project and receive a letter from a Second World War veteran.

They were paired with American airman Colonel Joe Peterburs, who was based at RAF King’s Cliffe with the 20th fighter group. Last month, 80 years to the day he unknowingly departed for his final mission from the base near Stamford, he returned for a two-day visit.

Cubs from Market Deeping enjoyed the visit to the King's Cliffe Airfield Museum

After receiving their letter from Col Peterburs the cubs were keen to visit the airfield, which is now a holiday park and is home to King’s Cliffe Airfield Museum and the Glenn Miller Memorial.

When they arrived on VE Day (May 8), museum founder Mike Murrary had set up a surprise video call with Col Peterburs, who lives in California.

Heidi Latronico-Ferris, cub scout leader, said: “When we applied for VE Mail we never expected that this would be the outcome.

Former Second World War fighter pilot Colonel Joe Peterburs returned to RAF King's Cliffe

“The team at King’s Cliffe Airfield Museum has been truly brilliant in making it happen - and on VE Day.

“The cubs asked if they were going to be meeting Joe and I had to tell them that he was no longer in the UK so when the museum arranged a video call we were all very excited. “Experiences like this keep the legacy and stories of these brave men and women alive, and I am sure that this is something none of us will ever forget. Joe is an inspiration to us all.”

Ten-year-old cub scout Jackson added: “I can't believe that I actually got to speak to Joe and say thank you for teaching us about VE Day.

They were given a ride in Charles Atkinson's vintage American truck

“His letter helped me to understand what he went through and meeting him was a big surprise.

“Joe and his friends were so brave - they were all really special heroes.”

The cubs were driven around the site, which is located between Wansford and King’s Cliffe, in a 1941 GMC truck.

The combined cadet force band from Oundle School played while on the move in the truck

The truck, which belongs to Charles Atkinson from King’s Cliffe, was also used earlier in the day for the commemorations in Oundle.

Joined by drivers of other vintage vehicles, Charles escorted a cadet band through the town and helped them to recreate photos of VE Day celebrations in 1945.

A VE Day service was held in Oundle

Vintage vehicles rolled into Oundle town centre

