A former RAF base which was once a hive of activity was buzzing again when a Second World War American airman returned.

Today (Thursday, April 10) marks exactly 80 years since former fighter pilot Colonel Joe Peterburs unknowingly departed for his final mission from RAF King’s Cliffe.

In that time the airfield has changed from a hub of military activity to a peaceful holiday park - nevertheless it did not disappoint the Second World War airman.

Former Second World War fighter pilot Colonel Joe Peterburs returned to RAF King's Cliffe

Col Peterburs, who flew 49 combat missions from the base in the P-51D Mustang, said: “I’ve always wanted to come back and visit this place which was a significant part of my life.

“I was here when I was 19 to 20-years-old and now I’m 100 now so it’s a dream come true.”

Joining the military was never the plan for Col Peterburs, who was training to become a priest after finishing school.

Colonel Peterburs in front of a Mustang

But in 1941 when the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor, he knew that life was about to change.

He signed up on his 18th birthday.

“I was convinced there were three things worth dying for - my family, my God and my country. I adhered to that throughout my career,” said Col Peterburs, who lives in Salt Lake City in Utah.

Col Peterburs first arrived at the airfield with the 55th Squadron 20th Fighter Group in November 1944 after earning his pilot’s wings and commissioning as a second lieutenant earlier that year.

Barry Moore from Lyddington, Derrick Rosarie from Bisbrooke and Charles Atkinson from King's Cliffe brought their vintage vehicles

Being stationed at the rural English base initially came as a shock as his training had included ‘lots of jungle stuff’, but he quickly settled into life at RAF King’s Cliffe.

“We had such camaraderie,” he said.

“The job we were doing was extremely important and dangerous - we recognised that but knew what we were fighting for.

“Most of us, if not all of us, were ready to give our lives for God, our country and our families.”

On April 10, 1945, during an escort mission for B-17 bombers over Berlin, he attacked a German airfield, destroying multiple enemy aircraft before his own plane sustained damage. Forced to bail out, he was captured and held prisoner at Stalag Luft III, a prisoner-of-war camp in Luckenwalde.

Colonel Joe Peterburs with Mike Murray who runs the King’s Cliffe Airfield Museum

“My mind was continuously working trying to figure out how I would escape,” he said.

“I was absorbing the circumstances I was in to see how I could manoeuvre out - you don’t sit back and relax.”

He added that his concern was mainly for his mum, who he feared would receive a telegram alerting her to the bad news not long after his brother had been killed in action.

Just a week after his capture, he made his escape and fought alongside the Russian Red Army until the war's end.

After the war Col Peterburs continued his military career, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars before retiring in 1979 after 36 years of active duty.

His record includes more than 4,000 flying hours and 125 combat missions and decorations comprise the legion of merit, distinguished flying cross, bronze star, purple heart, air medal, and prisoner of war medal.

He balanced service life with being a dad to four boys, and later down the line two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

When asked what made him continue in the military, he said: “Unless a person has something they are so interested in and dedicated to that it is worth dying for, life is not worth living.”

During his visit to the former RAF base yesterday (Wednesday), which is now Rockingham Forest Park, Col Peterburs was taken on a tour of the airfield and the buildings which remain today, including the control tower.

Dozens of people, many of whom had family members who served in the Second World War, visited him at the airfield to ask questions.

Although Col Peterburs did not spend much time in local pubs while serving in the war, he paid a visit to The Cross Keys, King’s Cliffe during his stay, where he met many more villagers eager to hear his story.

Mike Murray, who runs the King’s Cliffe Airfield Museum, helped to organise the visit alongside Rockingham Forest Park and Delta Air Lines.

He has been pen pals with Col Peterburs for more than 10 years, after discovering his story while researching the former airfield.

“It’s been fantastic to see his face light up at various points where there have been things he’s remembered,” said Mike.

Col Peterburs is the first Second World War veteran to visit the museum, which opened last year, and is one of only two surviving Second World War airmen to have been based at the site. The other is also believed to live in America.