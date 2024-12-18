A town’s Christmas lights display was given extra sparkle at the weekend as a festive tractor run lit up the streets.

Organisers of this summer’s inaugural Bourne Tractor Run - father and daughter Tim and Lisa Sleight - decided to hold a festive Tractors and Trees edition on Sunday.

Farmers came out in force with more than 50 tractors old and new making their way to civil engineering firm JJ Mac for the afternoon start.

Santa joined the parade. Photo: Iliffe Media

It was the second tractor run to be held in Bourne. Photo: Iliffe Media

The event raised money for the children's ward at Peterborough City Hospital. Photo: Iliffe Media

With many tractors decked out in Christmas lights and decorations for the occasion, the convoy moved through Bourne at 3pm and headed out to Morton, Hanthorpe and Edenham before returning back at 4pm.

“We were delighted how the day came together - it was magical,” said Lisa.

“The crowds continued all the way up North Street, Morton, Hanthorpe and Edenham.

Bourne's Christmas lights came on just as the tractors, led by co-organiser Tim Sleight, made their way through the town centre

Father Christmas makes a quick stop off to pose for photographer Chris Lowndes Photo: Iliffe Media

“It was an absolute brilliant sight to see. Memories that will last a lifetime.”

She added: “I've received many messages from drivers saying how much they loved the ride, and straight after the event they were asking if we could run another.

“To say how pleased, proud, and delighted we are as a family to pull off such a successful event that everyone loves is a understatement.”

A tree-mendous effort. Photo: Iliffe Media

All smiles at the Tractors and Trees event. Photo: Iliffe Media

JJ Mac’s Spalding Road base was decorated with trees donated by businesses and organisations from around the area, including FMK Landscapes, Gary's Gardens, My Building Services, Spalding Flower Parade, Slimming World and Stamford Young Farmers.

All proceeds went towards buying presents for the children spending Christmas on the Amazon Ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

“We would again like to share our special thanks to JJ Mac for hosting the event and local businesses and organisations which supported us on the day,” said Lisa.

Tractor run co-organiser Tim Sleight leads the convoy through Bourne. Photo: Iliffe Media

The convoy headed through Bourne and also took in the villages of Morton, Edenham and Hanthorpe. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Everyone was so happy, enjoying the event and giving so generously.

“We are very appreciative of this and so will the Amazon Ward be.”