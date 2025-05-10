A fire at a town fish and chip shop is believed to have started in the kitchen and restaurant area.

Crews from Stamford, Grantham, Bourne, Corby Glen, Crowland, Lincoln North, Kirton, Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Corby were called to Model Fish Bar in Broad Street, Stamford, at about 11.30am today (Saturday, May 10) after a fire broke out.

Firefighters are still at Model Fish Bar in Stamford. Photo: Natalia Yakovleva

The blaze is understood to have spread from the ground floor, where the fryers are located, into the basement and up into the roof.

Firefighters are still at the scene and have removed tiles from the roof to make check every part of the Grade II listed building.

Part of Broad Street is closed while investigations continue.

Forefighters said no one was hurt.