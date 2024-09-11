A retained firefighter swapped his seat behind the wheel of a big red truck for the saddle of a pushbike.

Stamford resident Martin Candish was joined by four colleagues from Logistics UK on a ‘minster to minster’ ride from York to London.

The team faced scorching temperatures, saddle soreness and punctures as well as the already mammoth 225-mile journey being made even longer by getting lost and protesters blocking roads around London.

Martin Candish in his Macmillan top

Despite the challenges they arrived in central London on Saturday (September 7), three days after setting off.

“When we finished I felt so elated,” said Martin.

“I was also glad it’s over and that everyone managed to complete it safely.”

The discomfort and tired muscles were worth it for the team, as more than £3,300 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The sponsorship page can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/logistics-uk-bike-ride-2024

Martin is a retained firefighter for Stamford

Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.



