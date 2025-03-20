First look inside PureGym Stamford, off Ryhall Road
A gym that opens its doors tomorrow (Friday) is giving LincsOnline readers a chance to take a first look inside.
PureGym Stamford is located in the former Carpetright store at Stamford Retail Park off Ryhall Road.
The official opening will be carried out at midday on Friday by Jason Wright, an RAF mechanical engineer based at Wittering, who is taking part in a D Day challenge for the forces charity, Combat Stress.
He’s a familiar face to many people in the area, who will recognise him for running with his daughter Olivia in her wheelchair. Olivia was born prematurely and has cerebral palsy.
Meanwhile, those who want a taste of what’s to come can take a look at LincsOnline’s exclusive photos of what the gym looks like, and who will be welcoming new members.
The open-plan gym features a large space full of fresh new equipment, including eight treadmills, several cycling machines, stair climbers and cross trainers for cardio, as well as various resistance machines to tone and strengthen bodies from top to toe.
There is a barbell weights area with sprung floor, and racks of free weights packing dumb bells, kettle bells and weighted workout bags.
For those who prefer something more structured, there will be workshops for up to four members with a personal trainer, offering the chance to ask questions and build a tailored workout plan, and classes for slightly larger groups, including high intensity interval training; ‘Hyrox’ which combines running and exercise stations; glutes, legs and core (some will know this as legs, bums and tums); as well as combat and step classes.
The gym has a separate studio for classes and an area for circuit training.
Because PureGym opens its branches 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Stamford’s will follow the same model as the 400-plus that have opened before it, with CCTV security monitoring it all the time.
Members can press an emergency button to alert the CCTV operators to an issue, and direct announcements can be made by operatives over the gym speaker system, or an alarm sounded. There is an automated defibrillator and first aid station at the front of the gym.
Manager of PureGym Stamford, Isla Oliver, and assistant manager Rob Hope have both most recently worked at PureGym in Peterborough, at the Brotherhood retail park. They will lead a small team of phyical trainers and coaches who work within the gym.
Isla said: “PureGym offers a community gym environment that can be enjoyed by anyone.
“We provide a tour for people who think they might want to join, and those who do are encouraged to have a free induction with a member of staff, although this isn’t obligatory.
“And when people become members they can bring a friend up to four times.”
Because gym users se an entry system that logs them in and out of the building, all members can use an app to see how many people are in the gym at any one time, meaning they can choose to visit at quieter or busier times.
On Friday the first 200 people through the door after Jason cuts the ribbon will receive a PureGym goody bag.
Share your news stories by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk