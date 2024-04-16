People will be able to hail a bus as it takes a new route linking homes with town centre facilities.

Essendine-based Bland’s is changing its 182 Stamford town service to include the Williamson Cliff estate in Stamford, which have not been well-served by public transport previously.

Laughton Drive, Ross Drive, Collins Avenue, Jackson Way, Banks Crescent and Mason Drive will be on the new section of the route.

The new route through Stamford, which starts and finishes at the bus station

And as well as changing route from May 27, the service will increase from running just three days a week (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) to operating six days, Monday to Saturday.

There will be a £2 off-peak fare from 9am until 2:30pm Monday to Friday and all-day Saturday, and £3.40 for an off-peak return. A weekly ticket covering travel at any time for the week is £17.10.

It is the second recent development for Stamford's bus routes, with a new link with Grantham having been announced earlier this year.

The draft timetable. People will also be able to hail the bus along the route

This route between the towns includes the villages of Great Casterton, South Witham, North Witham, Gunby, Stainby, Skillington, Woolsthorpe, Colsterworth and Great Ponton.

Richard Cleaver, Independent Lincolnshire councillor for Stamford West, said: "I'm very pleased that the need for Stamford to have improved bus services has finally been recognised.

“Not only is there going to be an hourly daytime service between the town centre and the town's residential areas, but a new Stamford - Grantham service via Casterton, South Witham and Colsterworth has also been introduced - and a new real-time bus service information board is to be installed at the bus station too.

“I will however continue to press for this new local bus service to serve the railway station in synch with the train service timetable and will be seeking assurances that the funding for the service improvements will continue after the first year."

Bland's of Essendine will operate the service. Photo: Bland's / www.blands.info

Additional bus routes have been promised if the Stamford North development is given planning permission. Developer GummerLeathes has said it would initially subsidise a bus service linking its new estate with Stamford town centre.

