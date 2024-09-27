Home   Stamford   News   Article

Heavy rain led to flooding across Stamford area

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 11:39, 27 September 2024
 | Updated: 12:59, 27 September 2024

Heavy rain led to flooding across the area.

Flash flooding caused chaos in Stamford yesterday (September 26), with many roads submerged under water and a number of homes and businesses flooded.

As of this afternoon (September 27), Lincolnshire County Council has had 13 reports of flooding in Stamford – three of which have been confirmed as internal flooding.

The flood gate at The Meadows remains shut
By this morning much of the water had cleared from the worst affected areas of town, including The Meadows, Bath Row and Scotgate.

A flood alert remains in place for the River Welland Valley catchment area, which covers Stamford, as the Environment Agency urges people to ‘be prepared’.

A flood warning is also in place for areas near the River Nene from Elton to Wansford.

Firefighters were called to Yarwell yesterday evening to evacuate a caravan park.

Thirty-five people were assisted to safety from the rising flood waters.

Sandbags which had been put outside a house in Scotgate, Stamford
A road closed sign remained up but cars were still parked in Bath Row, Stamford
Bath Row, Stamford after the flooding
A view from the town bridge
Flooding in Scotgate, Stamford
Flooding in Scotgate, Stamford
Flooding in Scotgate, Stamford
