I’ve recently returned a little more tanned and a lot less wealthy from one of those sunkissed foreign holidays where the price of a pint continues to make your jaw drop.

In a good way, of course.

Alongside the rippling ocean and in between the palm trees and blokes trying to flog me fake designer watches were A-board after A-board declaring a pint in this establishment would set me back a staggering one Euro.

Not bad for one Euro

I still can't get over the prices

Oh, go on then.

Day after day I punctuated my leisurely coastal strolls with stop offs at a number of friendly and welcoming spots, gorging on the free wifi and necking cheap pint after cheap pint while asking myself ‘how do the locals stay so trim?’

Victoria Malaga and Dorada weren’t bad drops. In fact, they were staggeringly good drinks for a Euro.

The Tobie Norris in Stamford is a delightful pub

Dogs are welcome here

But it doesn’t take long until you’re hankering for home and something these booze-soaked tourist-friendly bars lack in abundance… choice.

So I couldn’t be happier to be back in Blighty and walk into Stamford’s The Tobie Norris, where rows of drinks were battling for my attention.

An Oakham Ales Citra got the nod as I headed off to explore this beautiful old pub, rueing going out of my way to get some cash out of the bank, only to be greeted with a ‘card only’ sign. Typical.

Of course, I took a detour to get cash

Decisions, decisions... great to have options

The building can be dated back to 1280, once owned by the Tobie Norris family of bell founders.

The Tobie Norris comes under the same ownership as the nearby Paten & Co, and it’s no surprise just as much love has been put into the decor.

The modern, well-lit and well-stocked, bar juxtaposes with the almost rustic, oldie-worldy feel inside, where bare walls and floors houses an enchanting but higgeldy-piggeldy assortment of furniture, pictures and ornaments.

A higgeldy-piggeldy approach to decor pays off

Inside The Tobie Norris

The place was doing a roaring trade in food so I headed somewhere a little quieter to soak it all up.

Taking a seat in the beer garden, the bright flowers blooming from all around lifted the seating area.

Read more Secret Drinker reviews here.

Tourism has appeared to help Stamford buck the trend of many Lincolnshire towns, and it’s great to see its high street shops open and picturesque pubs packed.

A pint of Oakham Ales Citra

I took a seat outside

The Tobie Norris was no exception with many of the tables filled by happy, chatty drinkers and diners having a good time.

You can keep your palm trees, paradise is a nice thriving pub.

No two rooms are the same in this Stamford pub

THE TOBIE NORRIS, ST PAUL’S STREET, STAMFORD, PE9 2BE

DECOR: The place mixes the old and new and does it well. A friendly place where no room is the same. 4/5

DRINK: I went for a pint of Oakham Ales Citra (ABV 4.2%), a refreshing, award-winning session IPA. It’s not quite on the same level as Oakham’s magnificent Inferno but was a welcome change from the tiuristy lagers. 4/5

PRICE: I paid £5.50. I know I could get five-and-a-half Doradas for that, but I’m not complaining. 3/5

ATMOSPHERE: The place was nice and busy and each ost of the tables taken up by drinkers and diners. 3/5

STAFF: I must confess the lady serving me was very pleasant but very busy so my interaction was minimal. 3/5

Click here to follow Secret Drinker on Twitter/X.

Do you agree with the secret drinker or have any suggestions where he should go next? Where is your favourite beer garden? Email secretdrinker@lincsonline.co.uk or comment below.