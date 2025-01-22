The annual meeting of a patient group two years ago was likened to ‘the gunfight at the OK Corral’.

But this year’s review of Lakeside Stamford - now called The Stamford Surgery - was a far more placid affair, thanks to noticeable improvements to the town GP service.

Using the Wild West analogy at the meeting on Tuesday in Stamford Arts Centre Ballroom was John Morphy Godber. As chairman of Stamford Patient Participation Group he kept order, telling about 100 attendees to ask questions and listen to the answers because “rumour has no place at this meeting”.

GP partner Dr Gavin Cattigan spoke, alongside Lakeside chief executive Jessica Bawden, and meeting chairman John Morphy Godber, centre

Allen Calvert of Tenter Court, Stamford, raised that appointments at St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road would convenient for him, but his always seemed to be held at Sheepmarket Surgery off Ryhall Road.

A muttered accusation from the audience followed that “they’re trying to close” St Mary’s, to which Dr Gavin Cattigan, GP partner, replied: “It’s just not true. We don’t have any intention of closing St Mary’s.”

He went on to explain that the building was damp and had mould, meaning some rooms could not be used for health reasons, before Mr Morphy Godber reminded the individual who had shouted out that spreading rumours was unhelpful.

There was a good turnout for the patient meeting at Stamford Arts Centre

Helen Penny then asked: “How does someone make a routine appointment?”, which Mr Morphy Godber called ‘The $64,000 question’.

The seemingly simple process has been a bone of contention for patients, who have faced lengthy phone queues and an 8am scramble for same-day appointments.

Dr Cattigan said routine appointments could be made on the day, or a week or more in advance, but that they hadn’t enough available to meet patient demand.

“Capacity is what we’re trying to meet and failing to meet at the moment,” he said, adding: “The 8am rush still happens and those routine appointments do go quickly each day.”

Compared with the patient group's previous annual meetings, the mood was calm

Mr Morphy Godber outlined improvements that have been made at The Stamford Surgery as a result of people raising issues through the patient participation group, including a telephone call back system to reduce phone queues, more supportive waiting room chairs, reducing the volume of the radio at St Mary’s, and introducing a method for people with wheelchairs or pushchairs to alert St Mary’s reception staff to help with the front doors.

“We absolutely depend on feedback from people, whether good, bad or indifferent,” added Mr Morphy Godber, who has encouraged patients to join an email group through which people can send questions and suggestions to the surgery, as well as receiving information about changes. So far, 125 of the practice’s 27,200 patients have signed up.

Following a question put forward by Steve Brown, patients were told The Stamford Surgery has the ‘full time equivalent’ of 11 GPs, or one GP to 2,500 patients. Nationally the ratio is about one to 2,400, while the British Medical Association target is one GP for 2,000 patients.

GPs, managers and other members of staff from The Stamford Surgery attended

Dr Cattigan outlined a GP’s typical day, beginning before 8am and finishing about 11 hours later, after morning and afternoon clinics punctuated by one of several regular meetings held over lunchtime.

He said GPs carry out face-to-face appointments, phone appointments, and use the online consultation platform Anima, carry out home visits, and respond to emails, admin, prescription requests, blood test results, and send clinical letters.

Dr Cattigan said a day’s work would typically involve about 150 patients, but sometimes 200 or more.

A lack of funding, he said, meant hiring ever more GPs was not feasible, although the meeting heard that GP partners decide how the practice is run. Being one of Lakeside’s eight surgeries simply means they can bulk-buy clinical products at a reduced cost, and share accounting, HR, training, website management and other communications.

On the recommendation of a patient, Stamford Patient Participation Group will be arranging a meeting with the developers of Stamford North, and ‘Lincolnshire NHS’ the integrated care board which commissions and funds primary care in the county, to discuss how a 450m square healthcare building, promised on the occupation of the 650th home, might be used.

