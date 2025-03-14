Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Patrick Breen wanted by police has Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire connections

By Lincs Online Reporter
-
news@lincsonline.co.uk
Published: 11:10, 14 March 2025
 | Updated: 12:21, 14 March 2025

A man is wanted by police on suspicion of breaching a court order.

Patrick Breen, 40, has connections to the Stamford area but Northamptonshire Police wants to track him down for questioning.

Anyone who knows where Breen is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Patrick Breen is wanted by Northants Police
Patrick Breen is wanted by Northants Police

Quote incident number 25000107833 when getting in touch to ensure information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.

Courts Crime Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Lincs Online Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE