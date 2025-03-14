A man is wanted by police on suspicion of breaching a court order.

Patrick Breen, 40, has connections to the Stamford area but Northamptonshire Police wants to track him down for questioning.

Anyone who knows where Breen is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 25000107833 when getting in touch to ensure information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.