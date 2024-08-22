A headteacher is ‘immensely proud’ of a school’s GCSE results.

Pupils from Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton are celebrating their GCSE results.

A special congratulations has been given to Erin Walker, after she received nine grade 9’s, one distinction* and one grade 7.

Macy Braband and Lauren Foreman celebrate their GSCE results.

Headteacher John Gilligan said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted period.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto the next stage of their education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Other pupils receiving a special mention include: Isaac Stuffins, Yaseen Desouky, Elisa Agnini, Evie Agnini, Holly Pederson, Angus Keegan, Alimahdi Sadak, Sadie Hunter, Freya Malam, Berto Eling, Alexander Geldart, Hayley Bow and Ellie Miller.