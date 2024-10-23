Stepping foot inside a prison is something many people would want to avoid.

But for a handful of Christians who are part of the prison fellowship, regular visits to Stocken Prison in Stretton are a choice.

Seventy-three-year-old Susan Macey, from Bourne, has been offering support to inmates at the men’s prison for 15 years.

Susan Macey, Maurice Wade, Jane Clift, Catherine Hancock and Peter Stevenson. Photo: Chris Lowndes

She said: “It is one of the best things I have done.

“We show these men that they are human beings like everyone else.

“From a Christian point of view, all children of God are loved - that’s the important thing.”

Susan volunteered at the visitors’ centre at Ashwell Prison near Oakham up until it closed in 2011 after a major riot.

She had no plans to volunteer again but after reading an advert for prison fellowship at Stocken Prison, she felt it aligned with her skills and religion.

Although only Christians can be part of the prison fellowship, faith is not something which is discussed with inmates, unless they bring it up or it is a religious course.

One of the activities Susan is involved with is a course which teaches inmates to face up to the crimes they have committed and the effect on victims.

Many of the men have had a ‘dreadful’ past but for some their upbringing was perfectly normal, says Susan.

“We go in and we don’t judge them,” she said.

“We give them self worth so they feel confident enough.

“Often when we first go in they are down and feel like they are worth nothing.

“It doesn't work with everybody but with a lot of them you can see little things happening and they let their guard down.”

Stocken Prison is a category C prison which gives inmates the opportunity to develop their own skills so they can find work and resettle back into the community on release.

Most prisoners are located in this category, although criminals who pose the highest threat are sent to high security prisons.

For Susan, being non-judgmental, including about the crimes the men have committed, comes naturally, and is an important part of her faith.

“These are men that have done bad things, it doesn’t mean they are bad,” said Susan, a former teacher at Monkshouse Primary Academy.

“I am not frightened going in there and never have been.

“I know if anything were to happen these men would defend us. I feel very safe with them.”

A new house block has been built at Stocken Prison, which opened earlier than expected to deal with an upsurge in prisoners following riots across the country in the summer.

The fellowship group is in ‘desperate’ need for more members as the number of inmates increases.

An information morning was held on September 21 at Stamford Free Church, which group member Rev Peter Stevenson described as a ‘limited success’ as only five people attended.

The Stamford prison fellowship branch meets monthly to offer help and pray for what is needed to support inmates.

They also supply tea and coffee for events, hold training sessions, run chapel services, and organise a Christmas present initiative for young children of prisoners.

Rev Stevenson said: “So many people have written prisoners off in society.

“Prison fellowship takes the view that all people are worth investing in because their future might take them away from what got them there in the first place.”

For more information visit: https://churchestogetherinstamford.org.uk/index.php/stamford-prison-fellowship/.

