The introduction of parking charges at Stamford Hospital has been ruled out by health chiefs.

Following installation of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at the hospital car park off Ryhall Road in August, people suspected North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust might bring in charges similar to those it imposes at Peterborough City Hospital, which range from £3 for an hour, up to £12 for 24 hours.

But Professor Steve Barnett, chairman of the hospital trust’s board of directors, ended this month’s public board of directors meeting with a statement designed to end speculation.

Prof Steve Barnett says hospital patients won't pay to park

He said: “There are no immediate plans to introduce or consider parking charges at Stamford Hospital. ANPR is there to assist with the management of car parking and in Stamford this will allow us to protect parking spaces for patients and staff.”

Richard Cleaver (Ind), who represents Stamford on Lincolnshire County Council, had launched a petition calling for free parking to remain at Stamford Hospital. It attracted well over 1,000 signatures and was delivered to the hospital trust this autumn.

ANPR cameras are already used at the GP surgery car park off Ryhall Road. Patients who park there for an appointment have 10 minutes to enter their vehicle registration onto a screen in the surgery reception. They then have two hours of parking. Those who outstay this, or do not register their vehicle, face a fine.

The same arrangement operates at St Mary’s Medical Centre off Wharf Road in Stamford.

Cameras at the entrance to Stamford Hospital car park have not yet been switched on. North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust will put up signs when they become operational.