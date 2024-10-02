A charity event that attracts hundreds of participants has been rained off.

The Sue Ryder Starlight Hike was due to take place this weekend at Ferry Meadows Country Park in Peterborough.

But recent high rainfall has flooded the the 5km and 10km walking route.

Sue Ryder community fundraiser Asif Shaheed at the Ferry Meadows site

It is a blow to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, because the event was expected to raise £60,000 for the end-of-life care and bereavement charity.

Fundraisers are hoping people will still provide support, by making a Starlight Hike donation at sueryder.org/SLHDonate.

People can also sign up to the Stamford Santa Fun Run on Sunday, December 8, which has Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice as its main beneficiary.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough was due to take place this Saturday (October 5)

Entries are now open to the event at https://www.stamfordsantafunrun.com/

Stamford Santa Fun Run in Burghley Park includes a 5km (three-mile) route as well as shorter distances.