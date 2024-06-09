Have you been craving an adventure? asks Travel Counsellor Emma Savage.

Is 2025 the year you want to tick a few specific destinations or experiences off your wish list? Maybe the plethora of travel programmes on television right now has inspired you to travel. (I particularly enjoyed Michael Portillo’s Long Weekends).

If you really want to explore the world in a sustainable way, learn about it and come away with a sense of understanding and fulfilment, how about going on an expedition cruise?

Expedition cruising. Photo: Travel Counsellors

When you think of an expedition cruise, you might think of travelling to the far reaches of the globe, maybe to the Arctic or the Galapagos. And, it’s true, expedition cruises offer a fantastic experience in these places; but you might not fancy the flying, the cold or possibly long treks in the destination, through difficult terrain - and feeling rather weary by the end of it. Fear not. There are expedition cruises which take in our very own British Isles, where you’ll see and learn about these shores, the culture and its wildlife. It’ll be an education and an immersion into the history and wild beauty of our homeland.

The cruise ships themselves are not the huge beasts which cruise the Med, but smaller and more informal, with only up to 500 guests onboard. They also happen to be the most sustainable hybrid ships in the world, so you can enjoy your time onboard, knowing that the environment is a top priority.

Each expedition cruise features experts in their field, to inspire and inform you; from taking guiding kayaking trips, to giving onboard talks; their knowledge and passion will really make the holiday. These cruises include a number of excursions and activities such as a visit to St Kilda, the UK’s only dual UNESCO and World Heritage site, distillery visits as well as visits to some of the UK’s best birding sites. In the south of the UK, expedition cruises include the St Mary’s Coastal Walk on the Isles of Scilly, which offers fabulous coastal views.

Expedition cruising. Photo: Travel Counsellors

There are a number of UK expedition itineraries to choose from; one which caught my eye, was the 11 night Island Hopping in the Hebrides cruise, exploring the most remote and rugged Hebridean Islands. It’s the sort of thing which appeals to me – adventuring and discovering yet returning to the comfort of a ship (camping isn’t for me!). Best of all, it is on special offer and costs from £3,357 per person including all food and drink, lots of activities, as well as wi-fi and gratuities; I think for an adventure of this kind it offers great value for money.

Expedition cruising. Photo: Travel Counsellors

Travel Counsellor Emma Savage

If you are thinking about doing more than a fly and flop holiday, get in touch with me and I can tell you more about these exciting trips.

Happy travels!