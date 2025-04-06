Traffic is delayed northbound on the A1 following an incident.

A queue from Colsterworth down to South Witham has formed since a problem was first reported at just before 11am today (Sunday, April 6).

Delays appeared to be easing after 1pm.

Stock photo of delays on the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: RSM Photography

Earlier today police closed the A1 southbound near Stamford following an accident.

They have said it will remain shut for several hours.