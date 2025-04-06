Delays on A1 northbound at Colsterworth
Published: 13:12, 06 April 2025
Traffic is delayed northbound on the A1 following an incident.
A queue from Colsterworth down to South Witham has formed since a problem was first reported at just before 11am today (Sunday, April 6).
Delays appeared to be easing after 1pm.
Earlier today police closed the A1 southbound near Stamford following an accident.
They have said it will remain shut for several hours.
Accidents Bourne Grantham Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Lincs Online Reporter