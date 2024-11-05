A driver was found dead at the scene of a crash after his lorry left the A1 and crashed in a field.

The HGV left the A1 southbound near Water Newton at 2.40pm on Friday (November 1) and overturned in a field.

The driver, Daniel Casariu, 43, from William Street, Luton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A lorry driver died after a crash

The road was closed between the A47 turnoff and the junction with the A605 Oundle Road for several hours and re-opened at about 2.30am on Saturday (November 2).

Sergeant Mark Atkins said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the HGV just before the collision or has dashcam footage of it.”

Anyone with information or footage should report it through the force’s website using reference CC-01112024-0319.

Alternatively call 101.



