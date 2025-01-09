Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Police release man with no further action after death in Northumberland Avenue in Stamford

By Lincs Online Reporter
-
news@lincsonline.co.uk
Published: 14:59, 09 January 2025
 | Updated: 15:09, 09 January 2025

A man arrested in connection with a death earlier this week has been released with no further action.

Lincolnshire Police is now treating the death of the 48-year-old man in Northumberland Avenue in Stamford on Sunday (January 5) as unexpected.

Police. Photo: istock
Police. Photo: istock

The investigation is continuing.

Police officers have sought to reassure members of the public, because this was the second death in the space of eight days in the same street.

A woman died in the street on Sunday, December 29.

Courts Crime Lincs Homepage Stamford Lincs Online Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE