A man arrested in connection with a death earlier this week has been released with no further action.

Lincolnshire Police is now treating the death of the 48-year-old man in Northumberland Avenue in Stamford on Sunday (January 5) as unexpected.

Police. Photo: istock

The investigation is continuing.

Police officers have sought to reassure members of the public, because this was the second death in the space of eight days in the same street.

A woman died in the street on Sunday, December 29.