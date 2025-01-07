Police are seeking to reassure the public following two deaths on the same street in eight days.

A 48-year-old man died in Stamford on Sunday (January 5) after Lincolnshire Police received a call reporting a concern for welfare in Northumberland Avenue.

Police officers. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released on police bail.

Police are continuing to investigate.

A spokesperson said: “At the moment, we are keeping an open mind and carrying out all the lines of investigations which are needed when someone has died.

“We've assessed the risk to the wider public from a warning and informing perspective and there is nothing of concern in this case.

“The Home Office post mortem is taking place in the next 24 hours and we will update further once we know more.”

A week before - on Sunday, December 29 - a woman in her 40s was found dead at a property in the same street. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder but was released with no further action.

Officers are still investigating the death which is being treated as unexplained.