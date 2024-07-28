A man has been charged with rape.

Jacques Nel, 38, of Chapel Lane, North Luffenham near Oakham has been charged with rape and attempted rape of two girls under the age of 16 in Stamford.This was believed to have taken place in a wooded area close to the Meadows on Thursday evening (25 July).

Police had cordoned off Freeman’s Meadow in Stamford on Friday.

Police have charged a man with rape and attempted rape PHOTO: STOCK

Nel has been remanded to custody and will appear in court at a later date.

A force statement said: “If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault or offence, we’d encourage you to please report it to us as soon as possible.

“Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we want to hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe.

“If you're not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s OK.”

Victims are able to find out more about the support available, along with reporting incidents, via the Lincolnshire Police website.