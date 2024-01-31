A man was injured in a crash involving two vehicles.

A Magpas helicopter landed on the Stamford Recreation Ground at 12.10pm today (Wednesday, January 31).

The air ambulance’s advanced medical team had been called to a two-vehicle crash in nearby Rock Road.

They assessed and treated one patient at the scene, and left them in the care of the ambulance service.

Firefighters from Stamford and Bourne also helped to give first aid and rescued a person from a vehicle.

11:55 - @stamfordfireuk and @bourne_fire went to Rock Road, Stamford to a two vehicle RTC. Personnel power was used to release one person from a vehicle and basic first aid was given. — Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) January 31, 2024

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson confirmed one man was injured in the crash, but information on the severity is not yet available.