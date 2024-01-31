Home   Stamford   News   Article

Magpas air ambulance lands at Stamford Recreation Ground to treat man injured in Rock Road crash

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:34, 31 January 2024
 | Updated: 16:49, 31 January 2024

A man was injured in a crash involving two vehicles.

A Magpas helicopter landed on the Stamford Recreation Ground at 12.10pm today (Wednesday, January 31).

The air ambulance’s advanced medical team had been called to a two-vehicle crash in nearby Rock Road.

A Magpas Air Ambulance has landed in Stamford
They assessed and treated one patient at the scene, and left them in the care of the ambulance service.

Firefighters from Stamford and Bourne also helped to give first aid and rescued a person from a vehicle.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson confirmed one man was injured in the crash, but information on the severity is not yet available.

