Two women have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries in an apparent hit and run crash.

The 20-year-old man was found at 6.45am yesterday (Sunday, December 8) on the A606 between Stamford and Empingham.

He is being treated in hospital for head, leg and pelvic injuries. They are not thought to be life threatening.

Police news

A black Audi Q2, which is believed to have been involved in the crash, was later found abandoned in Oakham and two 20-year-old women have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving, drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic accident.

They both remain in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward. PC Ellise Timmins said: “While two people have been arrested, our investigation is very much continuing and I’m appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who saw the collision occur, but particularly any motorists with a dashcam who captured it or who saw a black Audi Q2 beforehand.

“Anything you can provide could assist our investigation.”

Witnesses can contact Leicestershire Police on 101 or www.leics.police.uk and quote crime reference 24*728593.