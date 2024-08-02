In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 27, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Businessperson of the Year category, sponsored by Quibble. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

The Businessperson of the Year finalists at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

Mat Cooper runs Stamford Gymnastics Club, which has grown from 16 gymnasts to more than 200 across the week with a small squad taking part in competitions twice a year ago.

Two years ago, Mat stepped away from his full-time job to find the club a permanent facility where he can open more classes - he has a waiting list of 300, and has recently been given planning permission for a unit at Essendine.

He said: “I’m super excited to be a finalist and for the evening, I’m up against some other very worthy finalists. I will be bringing my wife, she is my biggest cheerleader and supporter and encourages me to push myself and believe in myself. She is always the one to help me see through my doubt when I have hit tough times with the club and as a person.”

Mat Cooper of Stamford Gymnastics Club

Libby Summers runs Stamford Strings in St Leonard’s Street, Stamford, which offers violin, viola and cello specialists. She said she had followed the awards but had never before entered.

“It is such a privilege to have been made it this far for this high-profile award, and I can’t wait for the ceremony.

I have watched the awards with interest in previous years and been in awe of the winners, so to be part of the process now myself is just incredible!

“Stamford is such a vibrant town with so many wonderful independent businesses operating in a supportive and close network, and I can’t think of a better town in the UK to be running my business in. We are so lucky, and it will be great to come together with others at the ceremony to celebrate this.”

Libby Summers of Stamford Strings

Ben Wells runs Wellspine in Uppingham, a healthcare practice aimed at correcting underlying structural and health issues.

“I feel very honoured to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award. We aim to serve our clients to the best of our ability and I believe that is now reflecting through our business achievements. Our whole team at will be attending the awards ceremony and we are really looking forward to it!”

Ben Wells of Wellspine

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech); Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Hegarty); Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College); Best Social Enterprise (judged by Richard Olsen); Customer Care; Environmental Champion (judged by Lincolnshire County Council); Employee or Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS); Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) and Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons).

