Green Oakham Dental Care is a finalist in the Customer Care category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

Going head to head will be Green Oakham Dental Care, Healthy Hearing (Stamford), Peters’ Cleaners (Stamford) and Stamford Property Maintenance Ltd.

Green Oakham Dental Care, a family-run independent dental practice based in Oakham,

Anand Parekh, who owns the surgery with his wife Dr Chadni Patel, said: “We are proud to be finalists for the customer care category. We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists for this prestigious awards ceremony. We’ll bring the whole team to the ceremony as we’ve all played a part to make customer care a priority at Green Oakham Dental Care.”

The firm won Small Business of the Year in 2023.

Healthy Hearing Stamford is a finalist in the Customer Care category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

Healthy Hearing in Red Lion Street, Stamford, is an audiology centre helping people with hearing loss.

Digital marketing manager James Loker said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be a finalist in the Mercury Business Awards and in a category like customer care. Our success is entirely due to our fantastic relationship with our customers and it’s wonderful to see that recognised.

“We can’t wait to celebrate alongside other important businesses in the local area and be able to share in our collective achievements as important, independent businesses.”

Peters' Cleaners in Stamford is shortlisted for the Customer Care category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

Peters’ Cleaners in Stamford is no stranger to the business awards and CEO Vicky Whiter said it is “always a fun night”.

“We are thrilled that the judges have recognised our dedication to customer care. Providing dry cleaning and laundry services, we are acutely aware that we are dealing with very personal items that our customers love and are often emotionally invested in, so treating every item with care and ensuring customers understand potential issues and limitations is paramount.”

She said that despite the past four years being incredibly tough due to covid, high energy prices and rates of inflation, customer care has always been at the forefront of the business.

Stamford Property Maintenance is a finalist in the Customer Care category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

Gareth Pyne, of Stamford Property Maintenance, said being shortlisted felt like “the cherry on the top of a very busy and exciting year” for the firm, which only started in January.

An electrical firm that Gareth worked for went bust so he decided to start his own firm and create a company that was “reliable, transparent, and, above all, honest with everyone—staff, suppliers, and customers alike”.

“Our services have been met with overwhelming positivity from the community. Customers appreciate our commitment to reliability and transparency, often highlighting our prompt communication and honest assessments. We believe in going the extra mile—whether it’s through offering a "buy me a coffee" option, on our website, for small, quick jobs, or providing detailed explanations for larger projects. This customer-centric approach has helped us build strong relationships and a loyal client base,” he said.

