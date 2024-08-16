In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, we are introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 27, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Team of the Year category, sponsored by PVS. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

Going head to head will be Stamford firms Bluebird Care; Matthew Cox Limited and Nisa Northfields.

Bluebird Care Stamford is shortlisted in the Team of the Year category at the Mercury Business Awards 2024

Bluebird Care works with customers and their families to offer tailored care in their own homes from check-in visits, personal care, domestic and medication support right through to, night care, live in care to full 24 hour support and specialist care such as dementia, stroke, Parkinsons and more.

Couple Leisa MacKenzie and Tim Carey opened the Stamford and Rutland office in Stamford in 2011, and ultimate recognition of the high standard of care they provide, achieving an “outstanding” rating overall by the Care Quality Commission in 2018.

Leisa said: “Working to the highest of standards and with customer, care and team work at the core of the values and work that they do. We feel every member of our team deserve an award every day as they are just fantastic. To be a finalist in the category of Employee/Team of the Year in the Mercury Business Awards is just fabulous.

“Being part of these important local business awards, is very important to us. We have been regular attenders to the Mercury Awards. We love the opportunity to be amongst other local, like-minded businesses, and being part of recognising all the great work that goes on in our local community. We love to make it a team night, and we look forward to being there with our finalist and other members of our team to celebrate being a finalist and to really enjoy, what we know, will be a wonderful evening.”

Matthew Cox Limited is shortlisted in the Team of the Year category at the Mercury Business Awards 2024

Matthew Cox is a British furniture company, which aims to make furniture and lighting that will be as essential and beautiful in 100 years as it is today. It also sells antiques and helps with repair or restoration.

Matthew and Camilla are the founders of the company and Camilla said: “We’re thrilled that our team has been nominated for team of the year. They work hard, and when the opportunity arises, they play hard, too. Our team have achieved amazing things over the last year, including B Corp certification, excellent work for MindSpace and other charities, plus we’ve collected a couple of awards. Most of all, we’ve had wonderful feedback from our clients, who keep coming back for more.”

Nisa Northfields is shortlisted in the Team of the Year category at the Mercury Business Awards 2024

Nisa Northfields opened in late 2020, having undergone a seven-figure purchase and redevelopment from a former pub into a shop.

Store manager Don Antony said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honored to be shortlisted in the categories of Team of the Year and Independent Business of the Year. These recognitions highlight the dedication, hard work, and collaborative spirit of our entire team. We are eagerly looking forward to the ceremony and the chance to celebrate these achievements alongside other outstanding nominees. Our key team members will be attending the event, and we are excited to share this special moment with them.”

Don added that the shop tries to cater to students from nearby Stamford College, as well as the local community.

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech); Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Hegarty); Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College); Best Social Enterprise (judged by Richard Olsen); Businessperson of the Year category (sponsored by Quibble); Environmental Champion (judged by Lincolnshire County Council); Customer Care (sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate), Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) and Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons).

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be bought from tinyurl.com/MercuryBusinessAwards2024

The Mercury Business Award sponsors (correct as of August 5, 2024)

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors Alltech, Chattertons, South Kesteven District Council, Stamford College, Quibble and Thetford Farm Estate, and drinks reception sponsor and host Rutland Hall Hotel, event programme sponsor Moore Thompson and video production company PVS Media.