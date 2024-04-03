Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Four men accused of an attack in Foundry Road, Stamford, at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:09, 03 April 2024
 | Updated: 11:11, 03 April 2024

Four men will appear in court today charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Following an incident in Foundry Road, Stamford, on Monday (April 1), Ellis Musgrove, 27, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, and George Broom, 26, of Spinney Lane, Ryhall, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Jamie Musgrove, 20, from Kesteven Road, Stamford has been charged with GBH, possession of offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.

Ellis Musgrove, George Broom and Jamie Musgrove are three of the four appearing in court
Ellis Musgrove, George Broom and Jamie Musgrove are three of the four appearing in court

Archie Coulson, 19, of Uffington Road, Stamford has been charged with GBH and possession of offensive weapon.

They were kept in custody overnight and are appearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, April 3).

Crime Lincs Homepage Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE