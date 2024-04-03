Four men will appear in court today charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Following an incident in Foundry Road, Stamford, on Monday (April 1), Ellis Musgrove, 27, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, and George Broom, 26, of Spinney Lane, Ryhall, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Jamie Musgrove, 20, from Kesteven Road, Stamford has been charged with GBH, possession of offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.

Ellis Musgrove, George Broom and Jamie Musgrove are three of the four appearing in court

Archie Coulson, 19, of Uffington Road, Stamford has been charged with GBH and possession of offensive weapon.

They were kept in custody overnight and are appearing at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, April 3).