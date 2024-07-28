I’ve wasted no time since returning to Parliament and have secured a debate in Parliament this Monday to raise our concerns on the safety of the A1, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

Before the election, as they promised me National Highways began a review of the A1’s central reservation crossings and I will wait to see what their safety review recommends, but in the meantime my debate will be a vital opportunity to raise our concerns with the new Government.

In what is deeply disappointing news for our communities, Ed Miliband has boasted of approving the Mallard Pass Mega-Solar Plant in less than three days. I am utterly appalled, as his actions show a complete disregard for community consent, contempt for human rights, and a complete failure to understand food security is a national security issue. I gave a speech in Parliament on Friday where I raised my concerns that in waving through three of these mega-solar projects, covering 6,295 acres of good quality agricultural land, the Secretary of State has given the green light to every company complicit in Uyghur slave labour seeking to profit off our agricultural land. The suggestion he could reasonably consider the proposals before him in those few days – one of which he was encouraged to reject by the Planning Inspectorate – is farcical. I am so sorry to all those who have campaigned so hard, for so long. Working with the Mallard Pass Action Group I will be considering the next steps available to us, including judicial review.

Alicia Kearns

On a more positive note, I promised to secure more funds from Government for our communities, and I am pleased to see plans for our £23.7 million levelling up projects progressing as Rutland County Council has approved construction contracts. Contracts have been awarded for a sustainable transport hub in Cold Overton Road (to facilitate our two new bus routes), a medical technology research centre at Oakham Enterprise Park, and they’ve awarded a commission for the conservation of our Ichthyosaur fossil.

Another Government funding success for our communities last year came from the Community Ownership Fund, as we secured £300,000 for Barrowden’s new community hub. It’s so exciting the demolition of the village hall is now underway – the team has worked so hard to get to this point, so fingers crossed for a smooth construction process!

Out and about in our communities, I recently visited Support and Connections prospective day centre in Oakham – a day service for adults with disabilities. Their work in Melton has been wonderful, so the prospect of their opening in Rutland was really exciting. It is very disappointing that Rutland County Council rejected their planning application without even visiting the site. Giving adults with additional needs in Rutland a choice of provision to access the support they need is so important, and I have asked the council to re-think their decision.

It was good to meet with the Mayor of Stamford at Stamford Town Hall to discuss how we can work together to deliver on my priorities for Stamford and the South Kesteven villages. In Stamford I also met the lovely residents at Grand View Care Home, where I was given a tour of their lovely care home followed by a Q&A with residents.

One of the annual highlights in the Rutland calendar is Global Birdfair at Lyndon Top, where I learnt about all things birdlife from global experts, and saw lots of our wonderful local businesses winning new fans from far and abroad.

Last but not least, it was an honour to be asked to open Ryhall and Caldecott’s village fetes. It really does take a whole village to organise these wonderful events, so a special thank you to all the volunteers who bring the festivities to life as they really were just lovely.

