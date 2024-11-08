A town centre pub has had a complete makeover — and its new owner was ‘humble and proud’ to see the work going down well among drinkers on the first day.

First-time landlord John Regis has taken on the lease of The Golden Fleece in Stamford’s Sheep Market, which reopened yesterday (Thursday, November 7).

John, 63, said: “I have been coming to this establishment nearly all of my life and felt it was in need of an uplift.

New landlord of The Golden Fleece John Regis with his management team Katy Spires, Debbie Brew and Oliver Nettleton

“As a Stamford man I felt passionate about doing this for the town so that people can enjoy this good, old fashioned pub.”

The refurbishment took just over two weeks and involved a revamp of the inside.

The outside area was also given a spruce up with planters and new seating.

A group of customers enjoy their first drink back at The Golden Fleece

Bar staff were busy when the doors reopened to customers.

Speaking from a seat in the bar on opening day, John said: “As I look around here at everyone enjoying themselves it makes me feel very humble and proud.

“This was my ultimate goal so that the people of Stamford absolutely get the best out of the establishment.

“I have also tried to keep the prices really reasonable.”

The Golden Fleece has had a makeover

John is adding cocktails to The Golden Fleece’s drinks offering and has introduced a food menu of traditional pub classics.

He described the pub under his leadership as family friendly and with an atmosphere where everyone is comfortable.

John, a businessman with property in Stamford, said: “I just want to continue to make this pub even better than it is today.

Oliver Nettleton, bar manager

“I’m going to try my absolute best to keep on enhancing it for Stamford.”

The Everards pub was previously run by Mick and Teresa Purvis and their daughter, Carole for the past nine-and-a-half years.

Customers enjoy their first drinks back at The Golden Fleece

The Golden Fleece has been a pub since 1846, and sheep were sold in the square outside until 1930.

