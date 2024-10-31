A new arch welcoming tourists to Stamford is expected to be installed by Christmas.

South Kesteven District Council approved the application for the metal arch over Houseshoe Lane in Stamford yesterday (Wednesday, October 30).

The sign, designed by art and design students from Stamford College, will hang between the Cosy Club and the back of the job centre building on Horseshoe Lane where it will be seen by people walking from Sheep Market.

A visualisation of the new 'Welcome to Stamford' sign

Stamford Civic Society, which is behind the plans and footing the bill, hope the sign will be seen by visitors who arrive from the train station and bus station, and those who park in Cattlemarket or Bath Row.

“We wanted to make visitors feel welcome, while at the same time pointing the way towards the town centre”, said Ursula Jones, chairperson of the civic society.

RTK Architects provided the technical drawings free of charge and assisted in submitting the plans to SKDC for formal planning permission.

Ursula said: “Permission has now been granted so now it’s down to fabrication and installation which is expected to be done by Christmas.”

The society has recently focused special efforts on improving Sheepmarket, including providing planters for the space around the pizza restaurant and installing a circular bench plus uplighter around the tree, all contributing to a piazza-like experience for people passing through.