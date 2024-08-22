A school is marking another successful end to the academic year with a good set of GCSE results.

Pupils at Stamford Welland Academy, part of the Meridian Trust, have picked up their results from the school in Green Lane today (August 22).

Principal Vicky Lloyd said: “We are delighted with the performance of our pupils this year.

Zoja Gajewska, Pippa Holtzhausen and Maisie Booth were some of the top performing pupils

“They have done exceptionally well, and the overall results are in line with last year’s.

“The school continues to go from strength to strength and this latest set of results are another step in our journey”.

One pupil celebrating is Pippa Holtzhausen whose results included three grade 9s, two distinctions, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Jakub Michalowski with his results

The excellent work ethic of Matthew Prescott, Jakub Michalowski, Leo Thompson, Maisie Booth and Zoja Gajewska was also rewarded with the pupils averaging grades 7 to 9 across their complement of GCSEs.

In addition to being three of the top performers, Maisie, Zoja and Jakub achieved more than two grades higher progress across all their subjects during their time at the school.

Other pupils who have made excellent progress include Caitlyn Tannock, George Cunnington, Jack Milojevic, Cameron Greaves, Adam Morphew, Ella Martin, Leo Thompson, Jack Woodward, Archie Boardman, Macauley Shone, Harley Alexander, Ruben Boughey and Jack Klambro.

Leo Thompson had a big smile after seeing his results

Mrs Lloyd added: “We are exceptionally proud of all our Year 11s, and this set of results reflects their work ethic and attitude to learning throughout their time at Stamford Welland Academy.

“At Stamford Welland Academy we pride ourselves on delivering a rounded education, where we focus on nurturing additional skills and attributes alongside the academic.

“We know that together with this great set of exam results, this approach will ensure our pupils are well prepared for very bright futures.”

