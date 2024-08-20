A much-loved member of a community has cleaned up after yobs daubed paint on a path.

David Morris litter picks Stamford Recreation Ground on his regular walks with his spaniel Oscar.

But at the weekend he came across something trickier to clear - spilt white paint that had then been used for writing graffiti on a path within the park.

David with the power washer

Fortunately, Great Casterton farmer Tom Lamb was able to lend David a power washer and the job was done in no time on Tuesday morning.

Neil McIvor, who established the volunteer groups Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers and Team Stamford, said: “David has done a great job of clearing up the mess, with the help of Tom’s power washer.

“People like them are making sure our town looks great at no extra cost to the taxpayer.”

Clearing up the graffiti

Neil has also been busy cutting the town’s grass verges as the wildflowers finish for the year.

But the trailer he invested in only a couple of weeks ago was stolen days later while he had stopped for a few minutes to carry out some clearing up.

Neil says he’s taken it on the chin and won’t be replacing the trailer. Instead he will buy some aluminium ramps to help lift the equipment he uses into his van.