The central area of Burghley Park will close for a month ahead of the annual horse trials.

Parts of the parkland near Stamford will be shut from Monday (August 5) to allow for the set-up of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, which take place from September 5 to 8.

An alternative pedestrian route will be in place to provide access to Burghley House from Stamford through the parkland.

The route is accessible between 7am and 8pm from August 6 to September 1, and from September 10 to 20 September.

The main visitor entrance at Pilsgate Lodges in Barnack Road is unaffected and Burghley House, gardens, adventure play and all visitor facilities will remain open as normal other than when the Defender Burghley Horse Trials are on.

The park will fully reopen on September 21.

Defender Burghley Horse Trials event director Martyn Johnson said: “In order to meet health and safety regulations, we are required to restrict access to the central area of Burghley Park to pedestrians and unauthorised vehicles during the event build and breakdown period.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause and would like to thank local residents and visitors for their understanding during the partial closure.”

