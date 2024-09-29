An independent pet shop is in the running for two national awards just eight months after it opened.

Wildwood Pets is shortlisted for the independent retailer of the year title in both the PetQuip Awards and the Pet Industry Federation awards.

The Stamford shop opened in January having been trading online since April 2023.

Thomas Rogerson and Laura Brooke-Rogerson.

Owners Thomas Rogerson and his wife Laura Brooke-Rogerson wanted to create “a shopping experience” for people and their pets, and are thrilled to see their hard work pay off.

Thomas said: “As a small family business, customers are often greeted by our toddlers 'helping' to stack the shelves, so to reach finalist level in the two biggest awards in the pet world calendar in less than a year is a dream come true.

“Other stores spend years getting to this point for just one award, so we are extremely proud of our store and team.

Wildwood Pets in Stamford.

“We have worked hard to make our store stand out from the crowd, combining an attractive yet accessible store with passionate and well-trained staff. I am blessed with a great team behind me.”

Judges for both awards will consider the range of products, customer feedback and a mystery shop before making their decision.

Winners of the PetQuip Awards will be announced tomorrow (Monday, September 30) at the Telford International Centre while The Pet Industry Federation Awards event takes place in November.

Thomas added: “Regardless of the outcome, we will hold our heads high as getting to this stage is an achievement enough. Wildwood will keep growing and developing in the months and years to come.”

The store in Gwash Way caters for dogs, cats, small animals, birds and reptiles. It is also a collection point for Cats Protection and the Animal Helpline charity at Wansford.