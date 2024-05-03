A children’s playground that has been revamped with new equipment will reopen tomorrow (Saturday, May 4).

The Spinney at Little Bytham closed at the end of October for major work including the installation of a new zip wire, swings, spacenet, climbing stack and refurbishment of the castle tower.

The under-fives playground has been completely refurbished and new rubber surfacing has been installed under all the equipment.

Patrick Candler, front, with representatives involved in the playground refurbishment project

Dr Patrick Candler, chairman of The Bythams Woodland Trust Charity, which owns and manages The Spinney,said: “This refurbishment has been something we have wanted to do for more than four years so it’s great to see this hugely popular community facility now back open.

“We would like to thank our visitors and users for their patience and understanding for the time taken to get the work done.

“We are extremely grateful for the funding that FCC Communities Foundation, South Kesteven District Council and Electrical Installations (Lincs) Ltd have given us as without their support we would not have been able to carry out the refurbishment.”

The reopening of the site was delayed by a spell of wet winter, which meant work took longer than expected.

The project was jointly funded by a £99,988 grant from FCC Communities Foundation, which allocates landfill tax to community projects, and £60,000 from South Kesteven District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund - ‘levelling up’ money.

Coun Virginia Moran, the district council’s Independent Group leader, who visited the site earlier this month, said: “The whole project is really impressive and The Trust, as volunteers, should be proud of their fantastic achievement.

“The Spinney is idyllic and, thanks to people’s efforts, it now provides an accessible and interactive way for families to enjoy the area immensely.

“There is something for every age, from a gentle meander to listen to birdsong through to bringing a bunch of overactive eight year olds for a den-building and campfire adventure.

“And all of this with no entrance charge.”

Finishing touches are being carried out at The Spinney today (Friday, May 3) and visitors should not attempt to access the play area until tomorrow morning.

