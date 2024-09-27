Residents living near Stamford Hospital could hear work taking place tomorrow (Saturday, September 28).

Work is underway on a new day £15.7 million day treatment centre at the Stamford Hospital site in Uffington Road.

The new day treatment centre is being built on the footprint of the former nurses’ accommodation which was bulldozed last year. It would be used for non-emergency day surgery and other treatments.

An artist's impression of the new Day Treatment Unit at Stamford Hospital

The nurses' accommodation was demolished in January to make way for a new treatment centre

Lead contractors, Darwin Group, anticipate being on-site until 5pm, and measures will be in place to keep noise to an absolute minimum.

In a statement, the hospital said: “There will be no traffic disruptions, as the decision to work on Saturday aims to minimise any impact on weekday parking for GP surgery patients.

“Thank you in advance for your understanding.”