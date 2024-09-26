A campaign group is challenging the validity of two proposed housing developments with criticism of the transport information that supports them.

The Protect Quarry Farm group, led by Carys Vaughan, paid for a review of the transport reports and modelling submitted alongside planning applications to build the Monarch Park development at Quarry Farm, between Casterton Road and Little Casterton Road in Stamford, and the Stamford North development between Little Casterton Road and Ryhall Road.

The group had commissioned transport consultant Bruce Bamber of Railton TPC to look at the town’s transport networks, and meet residents to discuss their concerns.

The locations of the proposed Quarry Farm (Monarch Park) development and the Stamford North development

His subsequent 55-page report says transport information submitted by the developers to support the building of 650 homes proposed at Quarry Farm and 1,350 homes at Stamford North “is incomplete, flawed and contradictory”.

As an example, Mr Bamber’s report says: “A review of opportunities to travel on foot, by bicycle and by bus shows that the scope for encouraging travel by sustainable modes is extremely limited.

“Clear evidence shows that the overall traffic impact of the proposed developments has been underestimated with particular concerns raised over traffic predictions for Sidney Farm Lane, Arran Road and the A1 northbound slip road/A606 junction.”

Mr Bamber’s transport survey was funded through money donated to the Protect Quarry Farm group.

Protect Quarry Farm spokesperson Carys Vaughan

Ms Vaughan said the findings of the “comprehensive” report had been sent to the planning departments of Rutland County Council and South Kesteven District Council, to Lincolnshire County Council which makes transport decisions, to National Highways which looks after major roads such as the A1, and to Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

Ms Vaughan added: “Given that concerns around local road infrastructure and road safety are so pressing at the moment, especially in light of increased incidents on the A1, we hope this report and its findings will be of interest.”

Allison Homes, which has its head office in Peterborough, has applied to build ‘Monarch Park’ on Quarry Farm, while GummerLeathes is overseeing the development of Burghley’s land with ‘Stamford North’.

Georgina McCrae, planning director for Allison Homes, said Monarch Park plays “a crucial role” in delivering new homes required to meet local housing needs.

She added: “We have worked closely and constructively with National Highways, Lincolnshire County Council and Rutland County Council, as well as the applicants for Stamford North, over a number of years to create a plan that supports both local plan housing needs and ensures the impact on local roads are thoroughly and independently assessed, and appropriate measures are put in place to support this growth.

“This is why, together, the developments will provide a new relief road from Ryhall Road to the Old Great North Road and create an alternative route to and from the A1. The development can also support offsite road improvements through financial contributions to the various authorities as needed.

“The transport assessment will be independently verified by the councils and highways authorities, so we will continue to work closely with them to make sure Monarch Park can deliver sustainable growth and support new and existing communities in the future.”

Nick Berman from GummerLeathes said: “For almost three years we have consulted transport operators, residents and community groups.

“As requested, our proposal is based on Lincolnshire Highways’ latest data and assumptions.

“As with every aspect of our plans for Stamford North, we appreciate the need to get this right for everyone involved.

“Now Lincolnshire and National Highways will be able to consider all the available information, and their experts will decide whether our proposals are acceptable.”

GummerLeathes is waiting to hear back from Lincolnshire highways officers and National Highways and for their application to be heard by South Kesteven District Council planning committee. At this stage residents and businesspeople will be able to submit views to the council about the application.

In 2022 Rutland County Council received an outline planning application (reference 2022/0227/MAO) for Monarch Park, which is on the Rutland side of the county border, and since then nearly 1,000 views have been submitted. The application has not yet been determined.

