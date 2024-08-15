There were plenty of smiles at a college as pupils picked up their A-level and vocational exam results.

Stamford College is celebrating a 98.2% pass rate with 41.6% of pupils achieving A* to B grades and 74% achieving A* to C

Among the successful pupils were Alex Potts, who achieved 3 A* grades in biology, maths and chemistry, and Leila Poyser who secured AAA in English, media and law and is now heading to University of East Anglia to study speech and language.

A-level pupils celebrate results at Stamford College

Find out the results from across South Lincolnshire and Rutland.

Logan Woudberg was delighted with his AAB in physics, maths and chemistry and Daisy Terry’s ABC grades met the entry requirements for studying maths at The University of East Anglia.

Pupils who have studied diploma courses at Stamford College also collected their results. Equivalent in value to A-levels, diplomas are accepted by 95% of universities.

Creative media student Oscar Cutmore, achieved DDD grades, the equivalent of three As.

Angela O’Reilly, vice principal of curriculum and quality, said: “The outstanding results not only showcase the dedication and hard work of the students, but also affirm IEG’s mission to empower learners for success in their academic pursuits and beyond.

“We are confident that our students are well-prepared to make a positive impact in their chosen career paths. Good luck and keep in touch.”



