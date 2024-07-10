A furniture business is opening inside a high street building which has stood empty for more than a year.

The Cotswold Company will welcome customers to its new Stamford High Street store in September.

The opening, which will be the company’s first in the East Midlands and its 10th in the UK, is expected to create more than seven new jobs, both full-time and part-time.

Work has started on the former M and Co building in Stamford High Street

Ralph Tucker, chief executive at the Cotswold Company, said: “At the Cotswold Company, we know that buying furniture can be a stressful experience. However, we are on a mission to take the stress out of upgrades within the home.

“At our new store, which will open in September and hire seven people from the local area, customers will be able to get a look and feel for our products, explore styles, colours, and swatches of upholstery, and speak to our expert colleagues for design inspiration.

“This service-led approach is underpinned by our online proposition, delivery service, and 15-year guarantees, which provide total peace of mind at all stages of a purchase.”

The Cotswold Company is opening in Stamford High Street

In 2022 the homeware business submitted a planning application to put up signs at 23 High Street, but later that year told LincsOnline that there ‘are currently no plans to open a store in Stamford’.

Work is currently underway to get the building ready for opening, which has stood empty for more than a year.

M&Co first announced it was leaving Stamford High Street in August 2020.

The unit remained vacant for two years until the high street chain returned in November 2022.

However just weeks later it was announced the Scottish firm M&Co's affairs and property were in the hands of administrators.

There remained uncertainty about the branch as it continued to advertise jobs but on April 2 last year the doors closed for good.

The building was put on the market six months later with London-based McCullen Real Estate for £95,000 a year.

