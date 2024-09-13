Repair work to a historic bridge which was due to finish this week will continue until next month.

Lincolnshire County Council began fixing Uffington Bridge on the road between Uffington and Barnack on July 22.

The council had estimated repairs would take seven weeks but today (Friday, September 13), the original end date, the works have been extended.

Uffington Bridge is currently closed

This will bring the cost of the project to £215,000, which is £15,000 more than initially estimated.

The road closure currently in place will continue for three more weeks.

A traffic diversion is in place via Uffington Road, Deeping Road, Welland Gate roundabout, the A15 and the B1443 Helpston Road.

Uffington Bridge

How do you feel about this? Share your views in the comments.



