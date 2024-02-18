Home   Stamford   News   Article

Flooding across the area as yellow weather warning for rain remains in place across Spalding, Bourne, the Deepings and villages near Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:17, 18 February 2024
 | Updated: 09:24, 18 February 2024

Drivers are facing disruption as roads across the area have flooded.

A yellow warning for rain was issued by the Met Office yesterday (February 17) and remains in place for much of the area.

After a heavy downpour overnight, spray and flooding on roads is making journey times longer for drivers.

Flooding in King's Cliffe
Let us know of any flooded roads in the comments or by emailing maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.

