Flooding across the area as yellow weather warning for rain remains in place across Spalding, Bourne, the Deepings and villages near Stamford
Published: 09:17, 18 February 2024
| Updated: 09:24, 18 February 2024
Drivers are facing disruption as roads across the area have flooded.
A yellow warning for rain was issued by the Met Office yesterday (February 17) and remains in place for much of the area.
After a heavy downpour overnight, spray and flooding on roads is making journey times longer for drivers.
Let us know of any flooded roads in the comments or by emailing maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.