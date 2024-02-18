Drivers are facing disruption as roads across the area have flooded.

A yellow warning for rain was issued by the Met Office yesterday (February 17) and remains in place for much of the area.

After a heavy downpour overnight, spray and flooding on roads is making journey times longer for drivers.

Flooding in King's Cliffe

Let us know of any flooded roads in the comments or by emailing maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.