A number of roadworks have begun this week to coincide with reduced traffic during school holidays.

Bridge repairs over the River Welland have closed the road between Uffington and Barnack, close to Copthill School.

The official diversion to avoid the bridge is 14 miles long, using the A1175 through Tallington, over the level crossing and on to the A15, before returning to the south side of the bridge via Glinton, Helpston, Bainton and Barnack.

The official diversion route for Uffington bridge repairs

The bridge works are due to finish by September 13.

Head of highways at Lincolnshire County Council, Richard Fenwick, said: “Uffington bridge is Grade II listed, which means that these repairs are more complex than usual.

“There are several defects, such as mortar losses, falling stones, cracks and plants growing in the cracks and crevices. Aside from these defects there is also scouring taking place near the concrete bed, which protects the bridge piers.

“Masonry repairs will be carried out by an expert team of stone masons experienced in conservation maintenance. This will not only ensure the bridge’s strength, but will maintain its historic appearance.”

He added that the repairs are costing about £200,000 an recommendations of Historic England and the Environment Agency.

"Because of the nature of the work, a diversion route will need to be in place. We have to use like-for-like roads during the diversion so that vehicles can use the best route possible that is still suitable for the size and type of vehicle they are travelling in.

"Overall, it will take several weeks to complete the scheme, and I would like to thank everyone effected by this complex repair for their patience and understanding while we complete this programme of work.”

A shorter diversion can be found in Stamford, where Lincolnshire County Council is repairing footpaths in Irnham Road.

Drivers are being told to divert along Holland Road, Lindsey Road and Kesteven Road to bypass the closure, which is expected to end by September 6.

Irnham Road in Stamford is closed

The main road through Dunsby is closed, with another lengthy official diversion in place - 23 miles for those following it.

The cause of the closure is pothole patch ups, due to be completed by Friday, August 2.

In Bourne, Westwood Drive and Beech Avenue are both partially closed for gas works close to their junctions with West Road. This work is due to be finished on Friday, August 2.

Closer to the town centre, Kesteven Way in Bourne is partially closed at the West Road junction for the same reason, and could stay so until September 3.

No diversions are proposed for these works.

There are also roadworks in Dysart Road in Grantham, with details availaable here.

They are due to last 22 weeks.

Continuing work on the A16 roundabout in Pinchbeck is also causing a headache for drivers.

The eight-week closure began this month.