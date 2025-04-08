Staff are celebrating their success in transforming a school from ‘requiring improvement’ to being rated as good in all areas.

The Bluecoat School in Stamford has seen huge improvements during the past three years, according to its latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors praised every aspect of the school from the quality of its education and the behaviour of its pupils to their personal development, the early years provision and the school’s management.

Headteacher Emma Houlton and Jim the therapy dog with some of the pupils.

Headteacher Emma Houlton said: “I’m thrilled with this report as it reflects the hard work and determination of our entire school community. We are incredibly proud of the positive feedback across all areas, which is a testament to the significant strides we’ve made since our previous inspection.

“Our focus on creating a nurturing environment where every child feels valued and supported has been key to this success.”

Ofsted inspector Jon Brown noted that the children are happy and feel safe at school. They are encouraged to celebrate diversity with activities such as wheelchair basketball and boccia, and develop links with the wider community.

Bluecoat School pupils taking part in a wheelchair PE lesson

The school’s therapy dog Jim also received a special mention for his role in supporting pupils and helping them to learn about looking after animals.

Lead inspector Jon Brown said: “Trustees and academy councillors share a relentless ambition with leaders for every pupil to succeed. They challenge and support leaders and, alongside the trust, ensure that staff of all levels have the resources they need for the school’s vision to be realised.”

The inspectors also suggested two areas for improvement. They found that some pupils couldn’t explain their subject knowledge in detail so steps should be taken to close these gaps.

It was also noted that too many pupils fail to attend school as often as they should which affects their learning. Staff were advised to prioritise the work which has already started and try to reduce pupil absence.

The Bluecoat School, in Green Lane, is part of the Meridian Trust along with Stamford Welland Academy.

Deputy chief executive officer Lesley Birch, said: “I am really proud of the positive feedback from Ofsted. It’s a testament to the teamwork and commitment within the Bluecoat Primary School community. At Meridian Trust we strive to empower our schools to be hubs of excellence and community engagement. This report demonstrates Bluecoat’s success in achieving that vision, providing not only a great education for its pupils, but also contributing significantly to the well-being and vibrancy of the local community.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in transforming the educational experience for Bluecoat’s pupils.”