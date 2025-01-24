A school building which is no longer needed for lessons cannot be converted into homes as it would ‘result in the unacceptable loss of a community facility’.

Leaders at Stamford Schools applied for planning permission to convert its music school building in High Street St Martin’s into two houses.

South Kesteven District Council, the planning authority, refused permission in April last year as officers argued it would result in the ‘unjustified loss of an existing educational facility’ and that no evidence was shown as to why it couldn’t be repurposed for ‘alternative community use’.

Stamford Schools has applied for planning permission to convert its music building into housing. Photo: Google Maps

Unhappy with the decision, the school referred the application to the Planning Inspectorate.

However, the Government-appointed inspector agreed with the officers' decision and dismissed the application.

They said: “I have little detail before me to indicate that the building would be no longer suitable as a school building. Nor is there adequate evidence to satisfy me that the re-use of the premises for an alternative community business or facility has been explored, and that effort has been made to try to secure such a re-use, for example through a marketing exercise.”

The grade II listed building was previously used for music lessons but pupils in years 7 to 11 are now taught from the performing arts centre at the St Paul’s site and A-level classes are held within the main St Martin’s building.

This followed a restructure at the school in 2023 in which the school scrapped single-sex classes and became co-educational.

Stewart Dorey, director of estates and facilities at Stamford School, said: “Whilst we are disappointed with the outcome of our appeal, we respect the decision that has been made. “We are exploring other options at this stage.”



