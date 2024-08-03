The sweet sound of violin music will soon be the backdrop to one of a town’s most famous vistas.

Stamford Strings, which makes, sells and restores stringed instruments, is moving to a new location a few doors up from The George Hotel in High Street St Martin’s.

In its new premises, the business will have separate spaces for workshop activities, a retail showroom, and an area for trying out instruments.

Stamford Strings will be located up from The George Hotel

Visitors will also be able to see inside the workshop, where Stamford Strings’ expert violin makers work.

The move from St Leonard’s Street will take place in September, and will additionally allow the business to expand its ‘Brazenose Violins’ brand, and stock a wider range of high-end instruments.

Founder and director Libby Summers said: “This move presents an incredible opportunity to grow our business and strengthen our presence in Stamford, fostering connections with other exciting local businesses.”

Libby, who is from Stamford, gained a masters in social anthropology from St Andrew’s University and went on to have a successful career designing knitting patterns and products, including clothing, accessories and homeware for companies. She also wrote a book called Anyone Can Knit.

She retrained as a violin maker at Newark School of Violin Making, founding Stamford Strings in 2020.

“Retraining as a violin maker in my 40s gave me a deep understanding of the trade's challenges,” she added.

Libby is a finalist in this year’s Mercury Business Awards, in the Businessperson of the Year category. Winners will be announced in September.

The new shop will open at 63 High Street St Martin’s, formerly part of the Burghley Estate Office.